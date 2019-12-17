Tim Cullinan elected IFA President

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan has been elected president of the Irish Farmers' Association.

The current IFA national treasurer beat its Munster chairman John Coughlan and livestock chairman Angus Woods to succeed Joe Healy as president for a two-year term.

He will take up his role in January, after securing 11,497 votes.

While the IFA has about 70,000 members, just under 23,000 voted across its nearly 1,000 branches.

“From the outset I offered myself as a candidate for change and farmers have responded," Callinan said after securing the victory.

"I want to assure all who voted for me and those who voted for the other candidates that IFA will be fiercely on your side with only one objective, to deliver results for farmers.

Agriculture is a mainstay of the Irish economy and one with a celebrated international reputation. Our IFA members and all other farmers across the country are the ones who are responsible for this.

Earlier: Second count underway as John Coughlan and Tim Cullinan bid to become IFA President

A second count is underway to elect the next Irish Farmers' Association President.

After nearly eight hours of counting, the first result in a very tight contest was announced just after 5pm.

There's 900 votes separating the two remaining candidates to succeed Joe Healy.

IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has been eliminated, with 7,149 votes, which are being redistributed.

The two candidates left are Munster Chairman John Coughlan and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan.

Leading the way is Tim Cullinan on 36% and in a strong position, with John Coughlan on 32%.

The IFA has around 70,000 members, but just under 23,000 voted across the nearly 1,000 branches.

Earlier, Galway suckler farmer Pat Murphy was elected Connacht chair.

Meanwhile, a recount has been ordered in the race for IFA Deputy President.

It's after both candidates, Brian Rushe and Thomas Cooney, got 50% of the vote each.

There's just 36 votes separating the candidates, with Brian Rushe holding the narrow lead.

Thomas Cooney has requested a recount, which will take place after the second count for IFA President ends.