News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tim Cullinan elected IFA President

Tim Cullinan elected IFA President
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan has been elected president of the Irish Farmers' Association.

The current IFA national treasurer beat its Munster chairman John Coughlan and livestock chairman Angus Woods to succeed Joe Healy as president for a two-year term.

He will take up his role in January, after securing 11,497 votes.

While the IFA has about 70,000 members, just under 23,000 voted across its nearly 1,000 branches.

“From the outset I offered myself as a candidate for change and farmers have responded," Callinan said after securing the victory.

"I want to assure all who voted for me and those who voted for the other candidates that IFA will be fiercely on your side with only one objective, to deliver results for farmers.

Agriculture is a mainstay of the Irish economy and one with a celebrated international reputation. Our IFA members and all other farmers across the country are the ones who are responsible for this.

Earlier: Second count underway as John Coughlan and Tim Cullinan bid to become IFA President

A second count is underway to elect the next Irish Farmers' Association President.

After nearly eight hours of counting, the first result in a very tight contest was announced just after 5pm.

There's 900 votes separating the two remaining candidates to succeed Joe Healy.

IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has been eliminated, with 7,149 votes, which are being redistributed.

The two candidates left are Munster Chairman John Coughlan and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan.

Leading the way is Tim Cullinan on 36% and in a strong position, with John Coughlan on 32%.

The IFA has around 70,000 members, but just under 23,000 voted across the nearly 1,000 branches.

Earlier, Galway suckler farmer Pat Murphy was elected Connacht chair.

Meanwhile, a recount has been ordered in the race for IFA Deputy President.

It's after both candidates, Brian Rushe and Thomas Cooney, got 50% of the vote each.

There's just 36 votes separating the candidates, with Brian Rushe holding the narrow lead.

Thomas Cooney has requested a recount, which will take place after the second count for IFA President ends.

READ MORE

Injured woman says mental health should have same bearing as vision and hearing for driving licenses

More on this topic

IFA to set to name new president following lengthy campaignIFA to set to name new president following lengthy campaign

Strategy to empower more women and younger farmers to get involved in the IFA launchedStrategy to empower more women and younger farmers to get involved in the IFA launched

Race for Irish Farmers' Association leadership hots upRace for Irish Farmers' Association leadership hots up

‘The farmer deserves to get more’‘The farmer deserves to get more’


TOPIC: IFA

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

Judi Dench and Ian McKellen talk to Laura Harding to talk about the seemingly impossible task of producing an ‘unfilmable’ musical.Feline fine: Bringing Cats to the big screen

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »