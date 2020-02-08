Three reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick Hospital

Three people are said to be in isolation at University Hospital Limerick awaiting test results for the coronavirus.

All three are believed to have recently travelled to Ireland from China.

A source at the hospital says two women were admitted with flu-like symptoms after arriving in Ireland from China in the last few days.

A third patient, a man, who also recently travelled here from China, says he has similar symptoms.

Test results for all three are expected to take up to eight hours to process.

The HSE and Department of Health have declined to comment on the three patients' status.

A Department of Health spokesperson said they will not provide information unless a case of the virus is confirmed.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said a case of coronavirus in Ireland is possible given the continuing increase in the number of people infected internationally.

Some 724 people have now died from coronavirus around the world. More than 34,000 have been infected, the vast majority in China.

Thousands remain on lockdown on two cruise ships, in Japan and Hong Kong, after passengers were found with the virus.