Three men due in court in Cork and Dublin on drugs charges

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Three men are appearing in court in Cork and Dublin this morning after being arrested on drugs charges earlier this week.

It is after drugs found in a car in Cork led to the discovery of a suspected grow house in Dublin.

At 9pm on Thursday evening, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the M8 in Co Cork.

They found €20,000 worth of cannabis herb in the boot - along with €1,000 in cash.

Gardaí arrest two men in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in Cork

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested at the scene.

As part of the investigation, gardaí from Finglas raided a house in Hollystown in Dublin 15.

They seized €76,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €14,000 worth of plants in four pop-up tents, along with ventilation equipment, plant food, and counterfeit currency.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He is appearing before Dublin District Court this morning - while the men detained with the car in Fermoy are due before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

Court case

