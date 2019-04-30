NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three injured in violent incident in Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:39 PM

Three people have been injured following a violent incident in Longford town centre this afternoon.

It's understood a group of people were walking in a car park when they were involved in a collision with two vehicles.

One man in his 40s received leg injuries, while a man in his 20s was treated for an injury to his head.

A teenage girl is also reported to have been injured.

All three have been taken to Mullingar Hospital for further treatment.

It's understood the incident is linked to stabbing incident in the town on April 1.

