Three bodies recovered from water off Kerry coast

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 08:06 PM

By Anne Lucey

Three bodies have been taken from the water off the south Kerry coast this evening.

The three are understood to have been fishing in a small boat off Conan’s Harbour.

They are believed to be non-nationals, living in the Kerry area.

The Sikorsky helicopter recovered the bodies of two of the men, while the Valentia lifeboat assisted in recovering a third, bringing him into the harbour after 7.30pm.

"At 6.20pm on September 30, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the discovery of a body of a man in the water near an upturned RIB, at Coonanna Harbour, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry," a Garda statement read.

"Coast Guard and the Lifeboat Service attended the scene and a further two bodies were discovered under the boat.

"The bodies of the three men (ages not known) were removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Kerry where post mortem examinations will take place.

"It is believed that the men when fishing earlier this morning."

More to follow.


