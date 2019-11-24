News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands rally and call to save respite centre in Co Roscommon

The crowd at the 'Save Cuisle' rally yesterday. Photo: Denis Naughten/Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 07:30 AM

A Co Roscommon TD is calling for a stay of execution for the Cuisle respite centre.

Thousands of people marched through the town in the rain yesterday, calling on the Irish Wheelchair Association to reverse plans to close the centre next Friday, with the loss of 48 jobs.

Fianna Fáil's Eugene Murphy says it was an extraordinary turnout and "truly a tremendous day". He added the Association should listen to the people.

"There was a huge crowd there, there was families there, there was people who use the service there," he said.

"I think it was heartwarming, particularly for the service users, such a show of strength from the community in Co Roscommon in particular and Galway and other parts of the country. Also there was quite a number of political people and other people who came to speak on behalf of the centre."

RespiteRoscommonRallyCuisleIrish Wheelchair Association

