'They are right to ask questions': Harris praises health service unions during virus outbreak

Minister for Health Simon Harris has described the reaction of health service trade unions to the coronavirus as “amazing.”

Reports that trade unions had told the HSE they will not accept a ban on industrial action or unilateral decisions to outsource services as proposed in a plan by health managers last Friday for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, were unfair, he said.

“The trade unions have been amazing. I’ve never seen such solidarity, all stepping up to the plate. They are right to ask questions (about plans).”

The position taken by the trade unions was a technical detail and there was no evidence of any unions using the virus to gain the upper hand, the Minister told Newstalk Breakfast.

Staff have volunteered for extra shifts, he pointed out adding “truly we are all in this together.”

Mr Harris said that there wasn’t a health service in the world that would not suffer capacity issues from the impact of the virus. Efforts are being made in Ireland to increase capacity through means such as cancelling elective procedures and using private hospitals.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the Minister said that a “whole of society” approach was necessary not just a “whole of government” approach.

The best thing that can be done is to slow down the spread of the virus, he added. Any decisions that are made by the government will not be political, they will be based on public health advice.

The Minister explained that the patients who had contracted the virus so far were being treated in hospital even if they were feeling well as this was a new virus and an opportunity to monitor and study it. Public health services will decide when patients can recover from home in self isolation.

The government will not be found wanting in their response to the virus with regard to resources and funding, added Mr Harris. “The question is how to maximise facilities.”

Any decision in relation to the cancellation of public events such as St Patrick’s Day parades will be taken following advice from public health experts, said Mr Harris. “We will follow advice to the letter, we will be monitoring the situation constantly.”

"We've shown a willingness to cancel big events when the advice has told us so, so we are keeping this under review.

"I would expect a firm decision on it in the coming days."

The Minister said that there is a government in place until the government is replaced and he paid tribute the Opposition for being “extremely helpful” in their engagements with him on the issue of the coronavirus.

“Ireland will have a new government in the coming weeks. The new government will be dealing with this situation. There is no room for party interests here. No party should use this crisis as leverage.

“The onus is on everybody to redouble their efforts to form a new government.”

Dr Richard Banbury, of the oversight group at Cork University Hospital, said that everything is being done to plan ahead for further cases of the coronavirus. Elective procedures have been deferred and some services within the hospital have been relocated to create space.

“We are obviously concerned and doing everything we can. It is going to be challenging, but the data from China shows that this is finite, it is something that won’t go on forever. Eighty five per cent of those impacted will have no problem.

“We need to remain mindful and vigilant.”