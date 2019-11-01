News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed

'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 08:08 AM

A member of a welcome committee set up to support asylum seekers due to arrive on Achill Island has said that “anybody with a heart would have to reconsider” opposing the housing of vulnerable women in a local hotel.

James McNamara said he was very disappointed that the Department of Justice had changed its mind about its plan to house asylum seekers at a hotel on the Mayo island.

Some 13 female asylum seekers were due to arrive at the Achill Head Hotel today but the Department of Justice confirmed yesterday it had postponed their arrival.

In a statement it said: “The Department of Justice and Equality had hoped to transfer 13 vulnerable women to the Achill Head Hotel.

"The hotel was to provide emergency short-term accommodation to women who have come to Ireland seeking international protection.

"They were to be in Achill for a maximum stay of three months.

"However, an ongoing protest remains in place outside the hotel, so the Department has regrettably decided that, at the moment, to ask the women to move there would not be in their best interests, as they may be vulnerable while awaiting decisions on their protection applications”.

Mr McNamara told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while there was a “justifiable sense of anger” at the lack of consultation, he knew “in their hearts Achill people are generous.”

READ MORE

'Swing-gate’ TD rejected by local FG members

However, he said he feared that Achill people are “being stalked by outside forces with their own agenda.”

He said he did not recognise the faces of any of the protestors on television coverage.

“I believe outside influences are adding fuel to the fire. I don’t really know who’s involved.”

Mr McNamara said he was very upset by the protests as Achill has a long history of welcoming people from all over the world and there is also a very large Achill diaspora.

“There’s hardly a family in Achill without an emigrant in their midst.

“It is rather ironic.”

It was very sad that “these unfortunate women” fleeing from very difficult situations were now aware that they could not come to Achill because of the protests.

They are being further traumatised.

No one is in favour of direct provision, it will be the Magdalene Laundries of this generation, he predicted.

If the situation had been handled better there would have been a tremendous welcome for the women.

It was a very difficult question how the Department of Justice should have handled the issue, added Mr McNamara.

“It is something the experts should be handling.”

He was also concerned that no representative of the welcome committee was involved in a meeting between the department and community representatives held on Wednesday night.

Protests took place outside the hotel where that meeting took place.

“It’s a rather sad situation.”

READ MORE

Tusla: Over 7,600 referrals relating to child abuse received in three-month period

More on this topic

Plans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protestsPlans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protests

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Reader's Blog: Asylum seeker protests: There are two sides to every storyReader's Blog: Asylum seeker protests: There are two sides to every story

Department of Justice staff to meet protesting asylum seekersDepartment of Justice staff to meet protesting asylum seekers


TOPIC: Asylum Seeker Protest

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: She’ll struggle to find an old woman in Bishopstown who doesn’t like daytime drinking

My husband prepares the kids’ lunchboxes; it’s one of my favourite things about him.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Preparing the kids' lunches

Fiann Ó Nualláin takes a look at how rosehips can benefit our healthShooting from the hip: How rosehips can benefit our health

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »