There will be checks if UK crashes out, admits Barnier

EU negotiator Michel Barnier has admitted there will be checks on foods and goods transiting through Ireland if there is a disorderly Brexit.

Mr Barnier’s candid remarks about possible new border checks come as the Irish Government scrambles to answer questions about a no-deal scenario.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed was accused yesterday of treating the public as “stupid” while MEP Brian Hayes said the stand-off with Britain over a looming chaotic Brexit is a “gigantic game of chicken”.

With just over two months before the Brexit date, the Government will tomorrow publish details of contingency measures and legislation to protect Ireland in a no-deal outcome. These include plans to keep aviation, train, and shipping services operational and healthcare arrangements in place with the UK.

Nonetheless, Mr Barnier admitted fresh checks would be needed in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“There will be checks in case of a no-deal Brexit. We will do everything possible to enforce them unobtrusively. However, that will not be possible with everything. How should we control animals crossing the border? There will have to be checks,” he told the Luxembourg Times.

Brussels had sought to row back on any suggestions of a fresh border.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas insisted the EU would “do all it can” to avoid a border and to protect peace in Ireland.

The UK also has responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, he said.

UK prime minister Theresa May is expected to put her Brexit plan B before Westminster next Tuesday.

Downing St last night formally offered Ireland the opportunity of bilateral talks, as the clock ticks closer to a no-deal Brexit on March 29.

The bilateral talks offer on how to avoid a hard border in the event of a no-deal had been flagged in weekend reports.

The Government, as expected, rejected the offer, insisting talks involve all 27 members.

“The UK is leaving the EU and the negotiations on that are between London and Brussels, not any one member state,” said a government spokesman.

Government TDs and senators raised questions about border plans for a no-deal Brexit at the Fine Gael weekly parliamentary meeting last night, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney saying a chaotic Brexit would need discussions between Ireland, the UK, and EU.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan joked at the meeting last night that Transport Minister Shane Ross had his “boot on my neck”, but said delays to the Judicial Appointments Bill risk “destabilising the Government”.