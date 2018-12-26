Ten arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas Day

Ten people were arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of drink-driving.

That's according to figures released by An Garda Síochána - who also confirmed that a further 12 people were arrested between midnight and 9am on St Stephen's Day.

A number of the drivers stopped refused to give a breath sample when asked by Gardaí and will now automatically face a four-year driving ban.

File photo.

Under the updated provisions of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 are in effect since October 26.

These new provisions increased the penalty for drivers detected with a blood-alcohol concentration between 50mg and 80mg from a €200 fine and three penalty points to three months disqualification from driving (plus a €200 fine).

Last year, 8,920 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, compared to 8,067 arrests in 2016 — an increase of 11%.

According to statistics from the Road Safety Authority, alcohol is a factor in 39% of all driver fatalities.

"Unfortunately, some drivers continue to cause such risk on our roads. We will continue to focus on intoxicated driving 24/7 to make the roads safer for all road users," said a Garda tweet.