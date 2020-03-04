News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Temple Bar and Galway among stops for William and Kate today

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 07:34 AM

It is the second day of the official Irish visit by Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate will visit locations in Dublin, Kildare and Meath later, before departing for Galway.

The British Royals spent last night in Farmleigh after a trip to the Guinness Storehouse ended their first day of engagements.

While yesterday's itinerary was diplomatic in nature, with meetings with the Taoiseach and the President, their remaining engagements will be more relaxed.

William and Kate will visit mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar, a youth programme called Extern in Prosperous in Kildare, The Howth Marine Institute, and the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation centre in Grange in Meath.

They British royals will also visit the Museum of Literature Ireland on St. Stephen's Green, which draws its inspiration from James Joyce.

Dublin's Essex Street will be closed to traffic until 11am, while gardaí say the royal visit to Meath and Kildare will have a limited impact on traffic.

The royal couple will then depart for Galway to visit the city centre and a local GAA club on Thursday.

The three-day visit is part of a diplomatic effort to highlight the many ties between the UK and Ireland.

Kensington Palace has described the trip as an opportunity to build a lasting friendship with the Irish people.

Royal Visit

