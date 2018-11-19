Home»ireland

Teenager arrested at Cork checkpoint in possession of house-breaking implements

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 10:19 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after they arrested a teenager in possession of house-breaking implements in East Cork last night.

The man was arrested at a checkpoint, mounted near Midleton as part of an Operation Thor, at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí from the regular, detective and roads policing units in Midleton stopped a vehicle in the Castleredmond area and following a search of the vehicle, they discovered balaclavas, tools and a number of house-breaking implements.

The man was arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

