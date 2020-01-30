Teen seriously injured after reportedly being trapped under bus in Arklow

A teenager has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident involving a bus in Arklow this afternoon.

The boy was understood to have been returning home from school when he was involved in an accident involving a bus on the Main Street in the Wicklow town.

The incident happened at approximately 4.30pm.

Eye-witnesses reported that the child was trapped under the bus and that a two-hour operation was required to rescue him before he was airlifted to hospital in Dublin.

Emergency services, including the gardaí, fire brigade and heavy lifting equipment were used in the operation to free the boy before he was brought to hospital.

An air ambulance had been on standby during the operation at the nearby Pearse's Park.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic accident at 4.30pm on Thursday.

"A male youth in his teens was hit by a bus. No further information is available at this time," they said in a statement.

An eyewitness said there was a massive emergency services response and that the child was being evaluated at the scene.

No information on his condition is yet known.