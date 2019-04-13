Teen has bail revoked after 18 breaches

A teenager who was charged under Operation Joyrider, targeting alleged car thefts in Cork City, had his bail revoked for 18 breaches yesterday and was remanded in custody.

Jake O’Sullivan, aged 18, of 22 Fairfield Rd, Farranree, has been on bail since October on charges of driving 11 stolen vehicles between March and November 2017.

Garda Marie Geraghty testified yesterday that since March 6, the defendant had failed to sign on at Gurranabraher Garda Station 11 times and had failed to keep his curfew to be home by 11pm each night on seven occasions.

Garda Geraghty gave evidence of gardaí calling to his house after 11pm seven times since March 20 and the accused not being home.

Judge Olann Kelleher reminded the teenager that his bail had been relaxed to allow him go on a one-week holiday since he was charged last October.

The judge said he now had 18 breaches of bail.

Judge Kelleher said he had to remand the accused in custody.

Shane Collins Daly, defending, asked the judge not to do so, stating that the accused had never been in jail.

Mr O’Sullivan also pleaded with the judge and said he would never breach his bail again.

The judge remanded him in custody until April 16.

Sgt John Kelleher put it to the accused that he thought he could stay out all night and not bother with his bail.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “I was being lazy and being stupid.”

When the judge remanded him in custody the teenager said: “Please, judge, I can guarantee there won’t be one single breach of bail.”

Mr O’Sullivan’s bail conditions had required him to keep an 11pm to 6am curfew, not contact co-defendants, not drive, abstain from alcohol, and sign three days a week at the Garda station.