Teen crime figure linked to hit-and-run killing

A teenager related to a leading Limerick feud family was believed to be in a black Mitsubishi Shogun SUV when it struck and killed Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy yesterday . Gardaí last night said two males had been arrested and were being held in a Midlands garda station.

A well-placed garda source told the Irish Examiner last night that the search for the boy tracked his movements to an Irish port in the hours after the SUV was abandoned near the Gaelic Grounds. Gardaí have been in contact with British police as the manhunt was widened outside the jurisdiction.

It is known that the suspect has an extensive family network in the West Midlands region of England. The teenager was feared by young people in the area where he resided due to his links to a major feud figure. Gardaí suspect that when he was as young as 14, the teenager had access to an automatic Glock pistol.

His identity was picked up on CCTV cameras linked to a control centre in Henry Street Garda Headquarters as the SUV headed towards the north side of Limerick city. He was also identified by people who gathered at the scene within minutes of the running down of Mr Sheehy.

Garda sources say that, as part of several lines of enquiry, they are investigating if Mr Sheehy, from John Carew Park, Limerick, was specifically targeted. Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche called for “calm” in the community where Mr Sheehy’s body was discovered, and issued a reminder to people that gardaí are actively investigating the matter.

Mr Sheehy had been due to become a father this summer and he had set his sights on representing Ireland in boxing in the 2024 Olympics. His body was discovered around 4.40am yesterday at Hyde Rd on the south of Limerick city, after he had suffered catastrophic injuries following a hit and run.

The State pathologist is due to conduct an autopsy on Mr Sheehy’s body at University Hospital Limerick today. Mr Sheehy is survived by his parents, Kevin and Tracey, and his two sisters.