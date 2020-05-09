Teachers Union of Ireland seek clarification on predicted grades but will 'engage'

The Teachers Union of Ireland has decided to engage with the system of calculated grades, which will replace this year's Leaving Cert.

The written exams have been cancelled this summer and students will get a calculated grade instead, estimated by their teacher.

The TUI and ASTI met separately last night and the Association of Secondary Teachers says their meeting has been adjourned and will continue today.

Teachers Union of Ireland President, Seamus Lahart, says they will be seeking clarification on issues related to calculated grades.

He says: "We believe that the 61,000 students who would be ready to do the Leaving Cert this year need some means of progression.

"However, we have a lot of questions to ask and engage with the Department and the State Examinations Commission in the coming week.

"But we will work with this means of allowing the students to progress to future careers."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Joe McHugh admitted the State could be opening itself up to legal action from student’s and parents over the decision taken to predict their grades to avoid students having to sit down to do their exams.

Concerns have also been flagged, as grades decided on by a student’’s teachers and principal will not be re-checked under the appeals process, the Department of Education confirmed.