Teacher crisis causing ‘socioeconomic divide’

By Niall Murray

Teacher shortages are creating an unfair divide as students whose families can afford to are paying for grinds, a principals’ leader has claimed.

National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) president Mary Keane said the situation around lack of suitably qualified staff to teach some subjects remains a concern, despite promises in last week’s budget for increased teacher posts.

Ahead of new Education Minister Joe McHugh’s attendance at NAPD’s annual conference tomorrow, Ms Keane said teaching supply is the biggest crisis facing second-level schools.

“It is hugely important that we have fully trained high-calibre teachers in our classrooms. As we embark on yet another school year, the lack of suitably qualified teachers is still a troubling concern with many schools opening without a full complement of staff this year,” she said.

NAPD says there are particular problems getting teachers for languages, home economics, and subjects in the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) disciplines, and Irish-language schools have severe difficulties.

Ms Keane said the crisis is also creating a socio-economic divide in many schools.

“With substitute teachers or fully qualified teachers in a number of key subjects impossible to find, parents who are in a fortunate position to be able to do so are supplementing their children’s education with grind schools,” she said.

“This is creating an unfair divide between ‘haves and have-nots’ which undermines the value of our public education system.”

She said it is disappointing that there is no representation from the primary or second-level sectors on a Department of Education working group set up last year in response to the Teaching Council’s December 2015 report on teacher supply.

Ms Keane said there are also concerns in schools about the timetabling of classroom-based assessments under the revised junior cycle arrangements. She said many students are abandoning extra-curricular activities to complete them and the system is putting a significant burden on teachers, students, and parents.