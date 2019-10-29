News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 05:33 PM

The TD whose car was "burned to a shell" outside his family home feared he would suffer the same fate as Quinn Insurance official Kevin Lunney, who was brutally tortured by a criminal gang.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson Martin Kenny (pictured) admitted the worst case scenario went through his mind as he confirmed the "traumatic" incident left the outside of his home in "a ball of flames".

During a Dáil debate last week, Sligo-Leitrim TD Mr Kenny hit out at protests against asylum seekers and migrants coming to Ireland, saying he has received death threats for doing so and that the anger does not represent this country.

On Monday morning at 2am, Mr Kenny's car was burned out on the driveway of his family home by unknown individuals, leading to alarm from all sides of the political spectrum.

Speaking on local radio station Ocean FM today, Mr Kenny admitted what happened has been "traumatic" and "just crazy" as it occurred at his family home.

And, while insisting he will not back down and stop speaking out against what he described as racist protests against asylum seekers and migrants linked to the ongoing direct provision centres stand-off, Mr Kenny admitted he feared he was facing the same fate as Quinn Insurance official Kevin Lunney.

"I thought about Kevin Lunney and his car being burned and I realised ‘this is mad’," he said, adding the flames "cracked" the front door of his home.

"It's just crazy, I can't believe it. At about 2.15am I was asleep in bed, woke up, realised there was something hissing and cracking outside. I saw the flames and rang the fire brigade.

"It [the car] was a ball of flames... burned to a shell."

You can listen to the interview in full below:

Mr Kenny said he believes the criticism targeting him has "been coming for a couple of weeks" but that he wanted to make it clear that only "a small number of people are responsible for what happened here the other night".

Asked if the events over the bank holiday weekend made him consider stepping away from politics, he added: "I'm determined that I will continue to do what I do best and represent people."

Mr Kenny's comments came as political leaders from all parties all condemned the arson incident.

However, while the incident is likely to be raised at cabinet on Wednesday morning, the Irish Examiner understands no specific new actions will be proposed at this stage to address fears of a growth in racist-linked incidents in Ireland.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner while officers are continuing to investigate who may be responsible for the arson attack on Mr Kenny's car "there is no further information available on the incident at this time".

Meanwhile, speaking on RTE Radio's Today with Sean O'Rourke this morning, Independent senator and former justice minister Michael McDowell said what happened to Mr Kenny shows extremist groups have "crossed a line".

"It was absolutely abhorrent that he and his family had to live in fear because of cowardly people who appeared to have an ultra-right agenda," Mr McDowell said.

In a statement this evening, the administrator of the Catholic diocese of Kilmore where the incident occurred, Monsignor Liam Kelly, said Mr Kenny has been "courageous" and hit out at the "threatening messages" he has received.

READ MORE

Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’


More in this Section

'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car

Retail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggestsRetail outlet in East Cork would have 'negligible impact' on city trading, study suggests

Campaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representativesCampaigner Stephen Teap hits out at Harris for 'exploiting' patient representatives

Sinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attackSinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attack


Lifestyle

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »