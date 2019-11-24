News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD 'can’t figure out' why Passport Office would give customer data to some State bodies

TD 'can’t figure out' why Passport Office would give customer data to some State bodies
By Cianan Brennan
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 03:39 PM

International law enforcement agencies and the Department of Social Protection are among eight bodies to whom the Passport Office routinely divulges information from its dataset, it has emerged.

So far this year, the Passport Office has released information 2,681 times following requests.

The biggest recipient is An Garda Síochána with 1,498 requests. These requests can only be made at chief superintendent level.

Next in line is Interpol - the international criminal police agency - with 619 requests followed by the Department of Social Protection with 231 over the first 11 months of the year.

The remainder of data access requests are made by Europol (the EU’s official intelligence agency) with 151 requests, the Revenue Commissioners with 144, and the Department of Justice, the HSE, and the Road Safety Authority with 25, 9, and 4 respectively.

Interestingly, the Defence Forces is not on the list divulged by the department.

The nature of the information shared is unclear, and is dependent upon the individual request at hand, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Documents required for applying for a passport, and kept on file, include bills, bank statements, State correspondence, a full birth certificate, marriage certificate, and a Government-sanctioned identity document.

A request for such information from the Passport Office could conceivably encompass that entire dataset, plus an individual’s passport page itself.

Catherine Murphy.
Catherine Murphy.

Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrats TD who received the information from the Department of Foreign Affairs via parliamentary question, said that the international elements of the access requests, Europol and Interpol are to be expected.

But she added: "If there’s a good reason for the RSA and the Department of Social Protection to be looking at this data then I’d like to hear it.

“People often don’t notice, and shouldn’t, the times where the State is trying to make sure that they’re safe, and you would expect that the European agencies and international crime would be present in that kind of scenario."

READ MORE

Tributes paid to businessman Norman Lynas

She said, however, that she “can’t figure out” why the other bodies would be on the same list.

“I certainly think there is more information needed. Let’s see if they’ll outline the reasons why this is permissible under the current legislation, and the extent of it as well.”

Ms Murphy said an Irish passport is a valuable document, more so than many countries because it’s also an EU document.

“Most people would expect that the information they give is for the provision of a passport,” she added.

I don’t think the vast majority would expect the RSA or Social Protection would be looking for information from that office.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no other state body has access to its dataset, and that the information divulged is released purely at its discretion.

Under the Data Protection Act 2018, which was brought into law in order to bring Ireland in legislative alignment with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the personal data of people may be accessed for reasons other than which it was collected only in specific situations - they being threats to national security, the investigation or prevention of criminal offences, or in order for the provision of legal advice or the defence of legal rights.

All requests for passport information must be made in writing, and are only fulfilled if officials are satisfied they can be so in accordance with GDPR, the department said.

More on this topic

Data Protection Commissioner says she received 'significantly less funding than requested from GovernmentData Protection Commissioner says she received 'significantly less funding than requested from Government

DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’DPC’s role regulating tech giants ‘disproportionate’

Ireland protects privacy of citizens more than any other developed nationIreland protects privacy of citizens more than any other developed nation

Only guilty need fear transparency - Evolving data protection normsOnly guilty need fear transparency - Evolving data protection norms


Passportdata protectionTOPIC: Data Protection

More in this Section

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the pollsVerona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150kNo Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon


Lifestyle

Harry Connick Jr has been singing songs by Cole Porter for many years.The musical talents of Harry Connick Jr

John Wyse Jackson owns Zozimus book shop on Main St, Gorey,Co Wexford.We Sell Books: ‘I have 40,000 titles so there’s a decent chance you’ll find what you are looking for’

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Darina believes that food is an essential part of the fabric of a family; it should be nourishing, and it should always be nurturing.Recipes for when the only requirement is comfort

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »