Taxi drivers believe robbers from West Dublin targeting older drivers

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 07:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Taxi drivers have said they are being targeted by people who want to rob them based on their age and fitness levels.

A number of robberies over Christmas has led to some taxi drivers refusing to operate in parts of West Dublin.

One driver said that he believes he was targeted based on his photograph on a taxi app.

He picked up two men from Parnell Street and after driving them to Tyrrelstown they stole his dash cam and bolted from the taxi.

READ MORE: Some landlords issuing 'fake cleaning invoices' to deduct money from tenants' deposits

The driver said the culprits had declined several taxis before they chose him and he believes he was picked because he is older.

On December 30, there were two incidents in the Tyrrelstown and Clonee areas where taxi drivers were targeted.

The driver told the Irish Independent it would make him "think twice" about working in the area again.


