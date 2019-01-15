NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach's comments on meat could impact agri business, says Fitzmaurice

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 09:11 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has criticised the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for speaking publicly about his efforts to cut back on his consumption of meat.

“Sometimes politicians need to study up on what they say,” Mr Fitzmaurice told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that the Taoiseach’s comments could have an adverse effect on the agri industry which was worth €12billion. “A lot of rural Ireland relies on that.

“Saying something like that may have a direct impact.

“He’s the CEO of the country. We’re an agri-based country, the best at what we do.”

Recently the Taoiseach had commented that he was trying to cut back on meat consumption in a personal effort to help climate change.

Mr Fitzmaurice did not like the “signal this sends out. It sends a mixed message.”

The Taoiseach’s comment could have an adverse impact on someone trying to create jobs in the agricultural sector, he said.

“It wouldn’t be something I would be shouting out.”


