Taoiseach to visit Trump; Donohoe to head for London on St Patrick's Day

The Government has announced where ministers will visit this St Patrick's Day.

Every single EU capital will be visited as the government ups the diplomatic offensive in the days before Brexit.

Ministers will be told to sell the place of Ireland in a world where Britain is no longer in the EU.

All 27 EU capitals will be visited by a minister with some attending new missions that have been set up recently under a new global charm offensive.

The Taoiseach will visit Washington and Donald Trump - his second time meeting the US President.

While the Tánaiste will make a diplomatic tour - taking in Paris, Berlin, Brussels and the Hague.

Finance Minister Pashcal Donohoe is given the task of representing Ireland in London.

Further afield Health Minister Simon Harris takes in west coast America in San Fransisco and Los Angeles.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be in Argentina and Chile.

In Asia Minister Joe McHugh visits China and Josepha Madigan takes to Japan and South Korea.

The government says the ministerial trips will also be used to talk about Ireland's economy, commitment to the North and campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council.