NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach to visit Trump; Donohoe to head for London on St Patrick's Day

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 07:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Government has announced where ministers will visit this St Patrick's Day.

Every single EU capital will be visited as the government ups the diplomatic offensive in the days before Brexit.

Ministers will be told to sell the place of Ireland in a world where Britain is no longer in the EU.

All 27 EU capitals will be visited by a minister with some attending new missions that have been set up recently under a new global charm offensive.

The Taoiseach will visit Washington and Donald Trump - his second time meeting the US President.

While the Tánaiste will make a diplomatic tour - taking in Paris, Berlin, Brussels and the Hague.

Finance Minister Pashcal Donohoe is given the task of representing Ireland in London.

Further afield Health Minister Simon Harris takes in west coast America in San Fransisco and Los Angeles.

READ MORE: James Bulger’s mother ‘upset’ at Oscar nod for Irish film about son’s murder

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be in Argentina and Chile.

In Asia Minister Joe McHugh visits China and Josepha Madigan takes to Japan and South Korea.

The government says the ministerial trips will also be used to talk about Ireland's economy, commitment to the North and campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council.


KEYWORDS

St Patrick's Day

Related Articles

A different relationship as Washington parade cancelled

St Patrick's Day parade in US capital cancelled as security costs rise

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the grapes you’ve been pronouncing the wrong way

The dos and don’ts of being a vegan gardener

As Kayla Itsines hits back at Internet trolls – is it safe to lift weights when you’re pregnant?

Video: This is what happens during a ‘vampire facial’ – the anti-ageing treatment loved by celebs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »