Taoiseach still hopes Brexit withdrawal plan will get approval

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 05:52 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach has admitted what he labels "the Brexit divorce" has at times been traumatic.

However, Leo Vardakar insists it has not proven fatal to the European family, with support for EU membership and the single currency increasing across the continent.

He was speaking on a visit to Germany.

The Taoiseach says he is still hopeful the withdrawal plan will get approval.

"We can ensure that we have a deal. There is a deal on the table, it's been endorsed by 28 governments, including the government of the United Kingdom," he said.

"It took a long time to negotiate and that is a deal that is not perfect for anyone but, I think, can work for everyone."


Brexit

