Taoiseach: Pandemic unemployment payment will be extended

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government will extend the pandemic unemployment payment beyond June 8 but a date for how long it will continue has not been decided yet.

Dáil proceedings were delayed in getting underway on Wednesday as TDs questioned why they will spend six hours on Thursday sanctioning a €5.5bn increase in the 2020 welfare budget.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the budget they are voting for only pays for previous policies.

Mr Cullinane said it is “ludicrous” that deputies are being asked to vote on revised estimates while Independent TD Mattie McGrath described the vote as “putting the cart before the horse”.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to reassure people that the pandemic unemployment payment will be paid beyond June 8 but it may face changes when a new government is formed.

He said: “The economy is only slowly opening up now and it is going to have to be extended. Nobody needs to worry – it expires if you get your job back but anyone who has not been offered their job back will continue to receive the payment beyond June.

“Government will have to make a decision – this government or the new government will have to make a decision as to how long it will be extended until.

“We also have to deal with some of the anomalies as some people are receiving more money on the payment than they did in January or February before the pandemic began.

“None of these decisions have to be made now and they may well be decisions for the next government, and we may require a further revised estimates in the coming weeks.”

Early today it was reported that spending billions is required to support economic recovery, but any new government will face tough choices over cuts and tax hikes if it is to meet Sláintecare and housing pledges.

That's according to the acting chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Advisory Council (Ifac) Sebastian Barnes.

In its first major report on the Covid-19 economic fallout, the fiscal watchdog said the next government should not rule out tax increases or freezing public sector pay if the country’s ability to fight a further crisis is not undermined, as debt levels reach “near record levels”.