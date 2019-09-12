News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach eyeing up May 2020 general election date

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with his Parliamentary Party during the Fine Gael parliamentary meeting at the Garryvoe Hotel in Cork.. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 01:51 PM

The Taoiseach says May 2020 is the best time for a general election.

Addressing his party colleagues in Cork the Fine Gael leader said May would be the best time for the country to go to the polls.

Leo Varadkar had previously looked for an agreed election date around the time of the confidence and supply re-negotiations.

Now, he says May 2020 would be the best time to go to the country - after the next Dáil session finishes.

Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs and Senators he believes it would allow a government to be in place by summer next year.

He also used the speech to attack Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

On the Green Party he praised some of their policies but also warned they could be a Trojan horse that allows Fianna Fáil back into government.

