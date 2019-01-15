Taoiseach doesn’t quite lead charge on electric cars

The Taoiseach has ordered ministers to lead by example and switch to electric cars but has admitted to doing little himself apart from cutting back on meat.

While Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton has made the change to a hybrid car, the majority of his ministerial colleagues continue to drive diesel vehicles.

Asked what he has personally done to reduce his carbon footprint, Leo Varadkar said: “I am trying to eat less meat, both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change. But I imagine given the amount of travel I do I am probably not the best example.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments came as the Fine Gael party gathered in Dublin for a special parliamentary party meeting before the return of the Dáil. Climate change and carbon taxes were top of the agenda.

Since May 2011, Cabinet ministers with the exception of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and minister for justice and equality, have been using their own cars for official business on the same basis as ministers of state.

While ministers provide their own private car for official purposes, they are entitled to two civilian drivers working week on week off, and can claim back mileage.

When questioned by the Irish Examiner, eight cabinet ministers said they drive diesel cars, while one drives a petrol vehicle. Mr Bruton has a Hyundai hybrid, while the two remaining ministers did not respond.

Mr Varadkar said ministers must now “lead by example” by changing to a more eco-friendly option when trading in their cars.

“In terms of ministers, perhaps when they change their cars, they should purchase a hybrid or electric, whichever is more appropriate for them.

But bear in mind a huge amount of the carbon that is produced from vehicles is in their production, so actually buying a new car in itself contributes to climate change even before you drive it so you would have to bear that in mind.

“Something needs to change, we need more of the public fleet — the Government owns a lot of vehicles, the gardaí, the HSE, you name it — so I think the Government [could] lead by example by having more low-emissions vehicles, more electric vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bruton said the purpose of introducing a carbon tax is not to raise revenue but to “nudge people to change their behaviour”.

The Government was criticised for failing to introduce carbon tax in Budget 2019, but the Taoiseach has already indicated that it will form part of next year’s budget.

Mr Bruton said: “The really important thing is that that money would be recycled back so people will be either getting a cheque in the post or getting a rebate through the social welfare and tax systems that compensates them so it will encourage people to change the way they behave.”