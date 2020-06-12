News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach: Appropriate for sport and media organisations to have 'nothing to do with' Fury Joshua fights

Taoiseach: Appropriate for sport and media organisations to have 'nothing to do with' Fury Joshua fights
Daniel Kinahan has been credited with securing two high-profile boxing fights between heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 04:01 PM

The Taoiseach says he believes it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have nothing to do with the upcoming Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua fights.

The government is in contact with authorities in the UAE over the fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan was named in the High Court as being a senior figure in an international drugs gang.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged sporting and media companies not to cover the fight:

"It’s not a decision for me, but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this.

"Maybe they don’t know the facts or they don’t know the truth. But they need to know them, and I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."

READ MORE

Muhammed Ali's former manager praises 'honourable' Daniel Kinahan

More on this topic

Muhammed Ali's former manager praises 'honourable' Daniel KinahanMuhammed Ali's former manager praises 'honourable' Daniel Kinahan

Fight fans urged to shun Fury vs Joshua bout over Daniel Kinahan linksFight fans urged to shun Fury vs Joshua bout over Daniel Kinahan links

Government to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversyGovernment to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversy

Contact made with UAE over Fury-Joshua fight organised by Daniel Kinahan - TaoiseachContact made with UAE over Fury-Joshua fight organised by Daniel Kinahan - Taoiseach

TOPIC: Daniel Kinahan

More in this Section

Simon Harris: People should wear face masks on public transport and in shopsSimon Harris: People should wear face masks on public transport and in shops

Eight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed casesEight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed cases

'I the man, created by God': Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court"I the man, created by God": Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court

Webinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against womenWebinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against women


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Issues around race are never far away in discussions of American society, but the timing of the release of Spike Lee's latest film seems particularly pertinentWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »