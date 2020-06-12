Taoiseach: Appropriate for sport and media organisations to have 'nothing to do with' Fury Joshua fights

The Taoiseach says he believes it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have nothing to do with the upcoming Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua fights.

The government is in contact with authorities in the UAE over the fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan was named in the High Court as being a senior figure in an international drugs gang.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged sporting and media companies not to cover the fight:

"It’s not a decision for me, but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this.

"Maybe they don’t know the facts or they don’t know the truth. But they need to know them, and I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."