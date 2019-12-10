Taoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal ban

The Taoiseach has attacked Fianna Fáil accusing the party of wanting to ban people from burning turf and wood as part of its "growing anti-rural agenda".

Questioned in the Dáil on the lack of progress on introducing a nationwide smoky coal ban, Leo Varadkar said turf briquettes and solid fuel are "just as bad" for air quality as smoky coal if not worse.

"People moving from smoky coal to briquettes or turf or wood does not improve the air quality," he said told Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin told the Dáil the Government had first promised to outlaw smoky coal in 2015 but said there has since been "ducking and diving, dodging of the core issue, failure of backbone, failure to stand up to the vested interests".

Minister Richard Bruton has already confirmed that legal threats from coal firms have stopped the Government from introducing a nationwide ban and he is now consulting with the Attorney General on the matter.

Mr Martin said the HSE estimates that the cost to the Exchequer of poor air quality and associated health impacts is approximately €2 billion a year.

"This Government seems to lack the bottle to go in there and take on the vested interests in the interest of good human health and air quality."

Mr Varadkar was later questioned by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae who wanted to know if a smoky coal band would be extended to turf and coal.

"Elderly families and children work hard all summer to save turf and to store timber. Is the Taoiseach going to stop the people of rural Ireland from burning turf or timber?" he asked.

The Taoiseach said a ban on burning turf and wood in people's private homes would be probably be a "natural extension" of Fianna Fáil's proposals.

"It is part of their growing anti-rural agenda," he said. "They opposed the massive broadband plan, they want to re-profile the roads projects and now they want to ban the burning of turf. This is an anti-rural party."