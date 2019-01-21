Talks to avoid nursing strike taking place today

Further talks aimed at avoiding a strike by 43,000 nurses later this month take place this morning.

Discussions between nursing representatives and the HSE ended without a breakthrough last week, with unions continuing to plan for nine separate days of strike action at Irish hospitals.

Last Tuesday the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association met with the HSE to try and reach agreement on issues surrounding pay and conditions and avoid a strike.

The unions say they weren’t presented with concrete proposals and the strike action goes ahead.

The INMO will hold six nationwide 24-hour strikes beginning January 30, while the PNA is planning a three-day stoppage from February 12.

Another meeting between the sides is taking place at 11am today.

Separately, Contingency planners from the HSE are currently meeting the unions to try manage the impact the strikes would have on hospitals.