News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Talks to avert strike action by hospital support workers adjourned

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 10:59 PM

Talks between Siptu and the Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission have been adjourned until Monday.

Talks took place today in a bid to avert strike action by hospital support staff.

10,000 health workers, including porters, chefs, cleaners and health care assistants, are planning to take industrial action on Thursday, June 20.

It follows a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

Five further days of action are also planned.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell said that representatives entered into the talks with no great expectations and so they left this evening "feeling no great disappointment".

He said that as it stands, the strike action on June 20 will go ahead.

"Our members are continuing to put in place plans for our day of action in pursuit of pay justice."

READ MORE

London Irish say Diageo ending 30-year sponsorship over Paddy Jackson signing is 'regretful'

More on this topic

SIPTU and HSE to hold talks ahead of planned strike action by health support staff

Hospital support workers vote for strike action

Community Employment supervisors to strike next month over pensions row

Ambulance strike continues for third day of industrial action

TOPIC: Strikes

More in this Section

Woman on temporary release stole clothes

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the fashion lovers who are fighting back against 'fast fashion'

Six key trends from Men’s Fashion Week

Wish List: All the trending designs you need to know about

Set sail on the history of the deckchair

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »