Suspect in Frankie Dunne murder case 'may have travelled to Eastern Europe'

Frankie Dunne. Image: Via Facebook
By Liz Dunphy
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Gardaí are believed to be spearheading an international manhunt for a suspect in the murder and decapitation of Francis 'Frankie' Dunne in Cork.

A person of interest was captured on CCTV in Belfast boarding a flight to Edinburgh. The suspect is understood to have travelled on to Eastern Europe.

Gardaí are believed to be liaising with colleagues in the PSNI and Scotland and may now issue a European Arrest Warrant in their hunt for the suspect.

It is reported that the person of interest may have been occassionally squatting in Castlegreina House, the detached period property on Boreenmanna Road, Cork, outside which Mr Dunne's body was found.

Mr Dunne's gruesome death has shocked the nation and the local homeless community.

The 64-year-old grandfather's headless, armless torso was found in undergrowth to the rear of the unoccupied property on Saturday by someone searching for their missing cat. He was last seen alive on December 27.

Mr Dunne's head and arms were later found in the back garden area following a search.

Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare
Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

