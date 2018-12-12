Survey on bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House to be carried out next year

A survey on the level of bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House will be carried out next year.

It will look at working conditions in the Oireachtas and is due to be conducted in the first few months of 2019.

The Oireachtas Women's Caucus has welcomed the news, saying that it's aim is to ensure everyone in Leinster House works in 'an environment of dignity and respect'.

Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin said she would like the findings of the survey to be published adding that even a complaint is made, the complainant would not be named

Great to hear @cathmartingreen discuss the survey on bullying and sexual harassment in the Oireachtas that the Women’s Caucus has secured agreement on and which will take place in the new year #morningireland— Cllr.RodericO'Gorman (@rodericogorman) December 12, 2018

She said: "2017 was marked by the wave of unprecedented sexual harassment in the film industry leading to the Me Too movement.

"I think it is time for us to lead in our parliament and make sure we are saying that we are making this a safe workplace free of bullying, free of harassment and free of sexual harassment and it is for every person that works in Leinster House."

- Digital Desk