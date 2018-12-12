NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Survey on bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House to be carried out next year

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 11:40 AM

A survey on the level of bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House will be carried out next year.

Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin

It will look at working conditions in the Oireachtas and is due to be conducted in the first few months of 2019.

The Oireachtas Women's Caucus has welcomed the news, saying that it's aim is to ensure everyone in Leinster House works in 'an environment of dignity and respect'.

Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin said she would like the findings of the survey to be published adding that even a complaint is made, the complainant would not be named

She said: "2017 was marked by the wave of unprecedented sexual harassment in the film industry leading to the Me Too movement.

"I think it is time for us to lead in our parliament and make sure we are saying that we are making this a safe workplace free of bullying, free of harassment and free of sexual harassment and it is for every person that works in Leinster House."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Catherine MurphyIrish Women's Parliamentary CaucusOireachtas#MeToo

Related Articles

Women always carry greater burden of responsibility

Margot Robbie ‘didn’t know’ what sexual harassment was until #MeToo

#MeToo movement credited with increase in calls to Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Newsrooms not immune to inappropriate behaviour

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »