News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Survey: Irish people plan on spending more time abroad in 2020

Survey: Irish people plan on spending more time abroad in 2020
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 06:49 AM

Almost half of Irish people are planning on spending more time abroad next year.

Over a fifth of respondents to a new AA Ireland survey say they're very likely to holiday abroad more often in 2020 than this year.

"What we tend to see once Christmas is behind, people's mind start to turn to their holiday plans for 2020," said AA spokesperson, Barry Aldworth

"Airlines tend to see a spike in sales on St Stephen's Day and in the day or two after Christmas.

"It's just a case of people feeling a bit more confident in their economic situation heading into a new year and wanting a few things to look forward to," he added.

READ MORE

Eight in hospital, one man in serious condition, after crash in Galway

More on this topic

Evening round-up: Queen agrees to suspend UK Parliament; Sinn Féin councillor to step down; Cork landmark for saleEvening round-up: Queen agrees to suspend UK Parliament; Sinn Féin councillor to step down; Cork landmark for sale

RBS boss to step downRBS boss to step down

French tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas saleFrench tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas sale

Marxism lite: Cuba’s new constitutionMarxism lite: Cuba’s new constitution


More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

A rave experience needn’t be about late nights and loads of drugs, writes Ellie O’Byrne, as she meets organisers and attendees at an event aimed at kids and parents.Meet the people who rave with their kids

Alan O’Riordan looks back at his highlights of the year.Our contributor Alan O’Riordan selects his entertainment highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »