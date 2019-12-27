Survey: Irish people plan on spending more time abroad in 2020

Almost half of Irish people are planning on spending more time abroad next year.

Over a fifth of respondents to a new AA Ireland survey say they're very likely to holiday abroad more often in 2020 than this year.

"What we tend to see once Christmas is behind, people's mind start to turn to their holiday plans for 2020," said AA spokesperson, Barry Aldworth

"Airlines tend to see a spike in sales on St Stephen's Day and in the day or two after Christmas.

"It's just a case of people feeling a bit more confident in their economic situation heading into a new year and wanting a few things to look forward to," he added.