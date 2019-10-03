News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Survey highlights extent of hidden homeless crisis

Survey highlights extent of hidden homeless crisis
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Almost one-third of people know someone who has recently experienced housing exclusion and is part of Ireland’s growing hidden homeless.

In a national survey by the Simon Communities, 27% said they knew a person or family staying in a household — on a temporary basis — without any tenancy or ownership rights.

The study found that awareness of someone living temporarily with another household is highest among those aged under 25 and living in Leinster.

In the 18 to 24-year-old age group, 46% of the survey respondents said they were aware of someone or a family living without a regular address.

This was followed by the 25 to 34 age group, where 37% said they are aware of someone in precarious accommodation.

The awareness of a person or family in temporary accommodation dropped to 16% among people aged over 55.

Simon also sought to establish if housing and homelessness will feature among issues for the voting public ahead of the next general election which is expected next year.

Health (41%) was the number one issue Irish people would like to see prioritised after the next general election. Housing and homelessness (28%) followed as the second most important issue with the environment/climate action (22%) coming in third.

Concern for government action on housing and homelessness is prevalent among all age groups but the greatest levels of concern were among those aged under-25 (32%), followed by those aged 35 to 44 (30%) and those aged over-55.

Head of policy and communications at Simon Communities Wayne Stanley said the survey showed that housing exclusion was “pervasive and within touching distance” of a third of the population.

“We know from the work of the Simon Communities in Ireland that too much of this is ‘hidden homelessness’. Ten years ago, homelessness was something that happened to people we did not know. It’s now a reality for family, friends and colleagues. Homelessness has moved from something that was outside the circle of the vast majority, to something that is in the circle of large sections of our national adult population.”

“In this survey, we aimed to identify awareness of housing exclusion, where people are staying in a household – and on a temporary basis – without any tenancy or ownership rights. Too often, this is ‘hidden homelessness’, where people are sleeping on a floor or a couch, and are only living day-to-day while caught in such precarious living,” he said.

Mr Stanley said that the result sent a clear message to anyone running for office in the next election.

“That message is that housing and tackling homelessness are election issues, and the electorate wants a government that is committed to delivering solutions,” he said.

More on this topic

Charity to deliver petition urging national Youth Homeless StrategyCharity to deliver petition urging national Youth Homeless Strategy

Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around workHere are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

Homelessness figures rise again: Ideology at root of housing crisisHomelessness figures rise again: Ideology at root of housing crisis

'We've witnessed a huge drop in the number of move-ons': People becoming 'stuck' in homelessness'We've witnessed a huge drop in the number of move-ons': People becoming 'stuck' in homelessness


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Brexit extension still on the cards amid fraugh negotiationsBrexit extension still on the cards amid fraugh negotiations

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

Arlene Foster backs new Brexit plan as ‘serious and sensible way forward’Arlene Foster backs new Brexit plan as ‘serious and sensible way forward’

Birmingham pub bombings families call for public inquiryBirmingham pub bombings families call for public inquiry


Lifestyle

Consider all the places you might associate with wellness. The spa, a hotel, perhaps your living room… the office?Six things that could boost your wellness at work

Breastfeeding is not always straightforward. Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to three mums who persevered despite encountering difficultiesAgainst the odds: Three mums who breastfed their children despite the difficulties

A driving force behind addiction treatment, Sr Margaret Kiely is grateful for the many opportunities she’s had to live life to the full, writes Rowena WalshReaching out: Tabor Lodge's Sr Margaret Kiely is still giving back in her 80s

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »