Supreme Court consider appeal over meaning of 'child' as applies in family reunification cases

The State has urged the Supreme Court to overturn a finding that the word “child” in the International Protection Act can extend beyond biological children for family reunification purposes.

The normal meaning of “child” is the child of biological parents, there is nothing in the relevant provision that entitled the High Court to find otherwise, and the extent of family reunification is a matter for individual EU member states, Gerry Durcan SC, for the Minister for Justice and the State, submitted today.

A five-judge Supreme Court, comprising the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke and four female judges, the greatest number of female judges to ever sit on the court, is hearing the appeal by the State and Minister for Justice over the High Court decision.

The female judges are Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, Ms Justice Mary Irvine and Ms Justice Marie Baker.

The appeal centres on whether “child” in section 56.9 of the International Protection Act 2015 includes children other than biological or adopted children.

It arises from a High Court decision in the case of a man – Mr X – who sought family reunification with a teenage boy and girl after he got subsidiary protection here.

Mr X said he had been appointed in his native country as sole legal guardian of the two children.

He initially agreed to a request from the Minister in early 2016 to undergo a DNA test to establish his parentage of the children but then declined.

The High Court said he changed his mind due to fear his “possible wife” may have been unfaithful, the children may not biologically be his and he “did not want the pain of discovering that his fears are true”.

He was refused family reunification twice and took High Court judicial review proceedings aimed at quashing the refusal.

In a judgment last May, Mr Justice Max Barrett said section 56.1 provides reunification may be sought regarding “a member of the family of the sponsor”. It provides “member of the family” includes “a child” of the sponsor, aged under 18 and unmarried at the date of application.

The judge noted the term “child” is not defined in section 56.9.

Assuming the two children are the biological children of another man, although Mr X regards them as his, each of them can properly be described as a child of Mr X for the purposes of section 56.9, he held.

There is a “wide diversity” of familial structures and the relationship of father/child is not confined by the 2015 Act to a biological father, he said.

He ruled the Minister had erred in proceeding on the basis that section 56.9 requires that a sponsor be the natural parent of a child and he directed the Minister reconsider the matter.

The Supreme Court later agreed to hear a “leapfrog” appeal - one directly to that court rather than the Court of Appeal - by the Minister and State against that decision.

In submissions on Thursday, Mr Durcan, with Noel Travers SC, argued Irish law provides the mother of a child is the person who gives birth to that child and the father is the person who provides the sperm.

In this case, the man had failed to show a biological link to the two children, he said.

In exchanges with the judges, counsel agreed the Minister had not said that birth certificates provided by the man for the two children, which described him as their father, were wrong.

However, the Minister was not satisfied the man is father of the children, counsel said. The man had refused to undergo a DNA test which the Minister was reasonably entitled to require as it provided the “best evidence”.

When Ms Justice Dunne asked whether the test was feasible, in circumstances where the man was in Ireland and children were in an African country, counsel said he did not believe the DNA test request was “onerous”.

The Minister’s decision was based on man’s own doubt about parentage and his refusal to take the DNA test, he said.

The appeal continues.