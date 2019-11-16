News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest poll

Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest poll
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 09:01 PM

Support for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has dropped in the latest political opinion poll.

A Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows Fine Gael down 2 to 27% while Fianna Fáil is down 3 on 25%.

Carried out between November 1-12, the survey of 923 people took place in the first few days of the Lorraine Clifford-Lee tweetgate scandal.

According to the results, Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country with 27% with Fianna Fail behind on 25%.

The satisfaction ratings for both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have also fallen, down 2% to 43% and 44% respectively.

Some good news for Sinn Féin, the party is up a point to 17% and must be hoping for a further boost following this weekend's Ard Fheis.

Labour is up one to 6%, the same as the unchanged Green Party.

The Independent Alliance doubles its support to 4%.

The Social Democrats are up one to 2%, Solidarity People Before Profit down one to 2%, while Independents and others have 10%.

READ MORE

'Successful intervention' in 'potential threat to life incident': Two arrested and firearm seized in Dublin


More in this Section

Protest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effectProtest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effect

Eoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition GovernmentEoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition Government

Gardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shootingGardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shooting

Gardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in LouthGardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in Louth


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »