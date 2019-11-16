Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest poll

Support for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has dropped in the latest political opinion poll.

A Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows Fine Gael down 2 to 27% while Fianna Fáil is down 3 on 25%.

Carried out between November 1-12, the survey of 923 people took place in the first few days of the Lorraine Clifford-Lee tweetgate scandal.

According to the results, Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country with 27% with Fianna Fail behind on 25%.

The satisfaction ratings for both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have also fallen, down 2% to 43% and 44% respectively.

Some good news for Sinn Féin, the party is up a point to 17% and must be hoping for a further boost following this weekend's Ard Fheis.

Labour is up one to 6%, the same as the unchanged Green Party.

The Independent Alliance doubles its support to 4%.

The Social Democrats are up one to 2%, Solidarity People Before Profit down one to 2%, while Independents and others have 10%.