Supermacs boss reportedly interested in buying Copper Face Jacks

Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh is reportedly interested in buying famous Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks and the adjoining Jackson Court Hotel.

Owner Cathal Jackson put the Harcourt Street premises on the market last week. It is believed it may sell for up to €50m.

Of 'Coppers', McDonagh is quoted in The Sunday Business Post as saying: "It has a special place in a lot of relationships, especially for those from the rural community."

The Dublin city centre night-club and the adjoining 36-bed Jackson Court Hotel span five buildings and three floors on Harcourt Street.

Accumulated profits at Copper Face Jacks' operating company Breanagh Catering rose to €75m by 2018, having made nearly €5m profit in the year.

Cathal Jackson “has now decided the time is right for him to retire and is happy in the knowledge that the new owner will be inheriting a very experienced management and staff team who have a great track record in running this long-established, popular and very profitable business,” says property consultant and hotel broker Dermot Curtin, of DC Curtin & Associates.

Founded in 1996, and constantly expanded, 'Coppers 'is coined as a byword for raucous Dublin night life, and “a ‘rite of passage’ for generations of Ireland’s youth as they started making their way in life,” observes seasoned sector agent Dermot Curtin, noting the revival of the Paul Howard-penned Coppers: the Musical musical of the same name again this year.