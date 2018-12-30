NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Superfoods are an 'exploitative scam', Irish Cancer Society warns

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 12:20 PM

The Irish Cancer Society is warning that so-called superfoods are a scam that only cause more damage to vulnerable people.

The charity is urging the public not to follow 'fad' trends ahead of their New Year's health kick.

Head of research at The Irish Cancer Society, Dr Robert O' Connor, says the belief that certain food can cure your health is nonsense:

"The concept of a superfood is just an exploitative scam, to be frank," he said.

"There is no such thing as a magic fantasy berry that can detoxify or change our basic and people need to be very wary of people making false claims."

