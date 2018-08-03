Sun brings out the style as clouds lift over Ballybrit

What a difference a day makes.

After what seemed like an eternity of rain, Galway basked in glorious sunshine yesterday for what is rapidly emerging as one of the biggest days of the week’s racing at Ballybrit.

Traditionally, Wednesday and Thursday have been the bumper days for the Galway Festival.

Rebecca Rose Quigley from Co. Managhan and Anna Geary at the Galway Races. Pic: Hany Marzouk

However, in recent years, Friday has seen massive crowds attending the meeting.

It’s a day for locals after a long week’s work but, importantly, it was the lead-in to a bank holiday weekend and many people visiting the City of the Tribes decided to make a day of it at the races before the ‘weekend’s madness’ begins.

Overall, figures have been down for the week, due in large part to the poor weather.

Between Monday and Thursday, the attendance was just under 6,000 below the figure for 2017, with attendances ranging from 16,000 to 20,000. Overall, last year, the seven-day event had topped 138,000.

The reported spend at the bookies also fell, by almost €1m, while the Tote take dropped by almost €500,000.

Despite the drop in spending and attendance, Galway Racecourse manager Michael Maloney said the week was going “very well”, with people coming out in large numbers in spite of dreadful weather conditions.

“Monday night, we had a fine evening and our crowd was up,” said Mr Maloney.

“We were obviously down Wednesday and Thursday and I think those were both affected by the weather, but, overall, I was delighted with Wednesday’s crowd.

Rita Condon from Cork enjoying the Galway Races. Pic: Hany Marzouk

“We moved to an evening meet and we were only down 300 people. That looks like it worked. If it had been a nice day, I think there would have been a big crowd here, maybe for the first time since I think 2007. I’m really happy with where we are.”

Stars are usually in short supply in Ballybrit on a Friday, but the fashionistsa keep on coming.

After the madness of Ladies Day on Thursday, Friday in Galway also has its very own most-stylish competition.

Cork camogie star and broadcaster Anna Geary selected Caitriona Coyle from Killeigh, Co Offaly, as the winner.

Caitriona wore a flowing, patterned mint kimono-style jacket and cropped palazzo trousers from The Walk in Wardrobe, Banbridge, Co Down.

She complemented her look with a structured wicker summer handbag and gold stilettos, both from Zara.

She completed her race-going outfit with a gold-crown-style headpiece designed and made by Laura Hanlon.

Another regular visitor to Galway is FAI chief executive John Delaney. Yesterday, he was mixing a bit of business with pleasure opening new pitches, as well as getting in the evening’s racing.

“We’ve just come down,” he said. “We’re opening a couple of pitches in Galway, Barna Football Club, in particular, so that’s important.

“I think we put €100,000 into it, so just came down for the day in advance of opening the pitches and we’ve a ladies game tomorrow night as well with Galway United, so a busy day tomorrow.

“Normally, I do [attend the races every year]. I enjoy it. I’m not a big racing person, but I enjoy the day out.”