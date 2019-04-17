NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Student returns from US charged in connection with death of cyclist in Donegal

Liam Cannon. Picture: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 04:26 PM

A student has returned from an internship in America charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a father of three in Co Donegal.

Student Liam Cannon appeared at Falcarragh District Court today where he was charged in connection with the death of cyclist Noel McDermott, who was killed when he was in collision with a car at Ardsbeg, Gortahork on January 26, 2018.

Liam Cannon was also charged with having no insurance on the date of the crash.

The court was told that Cannon is currently on an internship on a J1 visa in America and had returned for the court appearance.

Noel McDermott

Solicitor Frank Dorrian said his client, aged 32, of Derryconnor, Gortahork, had returned from America in good faith to answer the charges against him.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle said he had no objection to bail but was seeking some form of assurance in the case.

Judge Paul Kelly sought a personal bail bond of €500 from Cannon and an independent surety of a further €500 from the accused man's mother Eileen.

The case was adjourned for the service of a book of evidence to June 19 next.

Originally from Letterkenny but living in Gortahork, Mr McDermott was an active member of Errigal Cycling Club and had been an active member of St Eunan's GAA Club in Letterkenny.

READ MORE

More than 950 children’s remains sent for medical research to UCD, Trinity and Royal College of Surgeons, report finds

More on this topic

Jail for Cork man who stole soap from house but failed to make a clean getaway

Man, 62, jailed for 'fishing' money from Cork church collection boxes to fund addictions

Royal Opera House loses appeal over viola player’s hearing injury

Woman charged with stealing €20,000 from 83-year-old pensioner

KEYWORDS

Court case

More in this Section

24% more drivers caught holding mobile phones

Burial place of over 800 children who died in Bessborough unknown despite 'extensive inquiries'

Number of drivers caught driving while holding a mobile rises by a quarter

More than 470 patients waiting to be admitted to hospital


Lifestyle

Face forward: New remedies for rosacea

‘Deadly pollen bomb’ due over Easter – 10 tips to ease allergy symptoms

Shortage of GPs: ‘Lots of GPs will retire with no one to replace them’

Throwing shapes with owner of Dunbeacon Pottery Helen Ennis

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »