Student returns from US charged in connection with death of cyclist in Donegal

A student has returned from an internship in America charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a father of three in Co Donegal.

Student Liam Cannon appeared at Falcarragh District Court today where he was charged in connection with the death of cyclist Noel McDermott, who was killed when he was in collision with a car at Ardsbeg, Gortahork on January 26, 2018.

Liam Cannon was also charged with having no insurance on the date of the crash.

The court was told that Cannon is currently on an internship on a J1 visa in America and had returned for the court appearance.

Noel McDermott

Solicitor Frank Dorrian said his client, aged 32, of Derryconnor, Gortahork, had returned from America in good faith to answer the charges against him.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle said he had no objection to bail but was seeking some form of assurance in the case.

Judge Paul Kelly sought a personal bail bond of €500 from Cannon and an independent surety of a further €500 from the accused man's mother Eileen.

The case was adjourned for the service of a book of evidence to June 19 next.

Originally from Letterkenny but living in Gortahork, Mr McDermott was an active member of Errigal Cycling Club and had been an active member of St Eunan's GAA Club in Letterkenny.