Student assaulted after putting foot on car

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A Leaving Cert student out celebrating his results was punched in the face and had his nose broken after he put his foot on the bonnet of a car.

Dean Cunningham of Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the student.

A victim impact statement was presented which Judge Olann Kelleher read. 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on August 17, 2017 at Oliver Plunkett Street. The student was out socialising having received his Leaving Cert results. He was with friends and intoxicated to a degree, by his own admission.

“At approximately 12.30am, the injured party was standing at the junction of Caroline Street and Oliver Plunkett Street among a large crowd of people.

“The defendant, Dean Cunningham, was at the junction in his car which was stationary at the time. The injured party put his foot on the bonnet of Mr Cunningham’s car which caused a dent in the bonnet.

“Dean Cunningham got out of his car and proceeded to punch the injured party directly in the face which caused him a broken nose.”

Cunningham, 26, claimed that his car was damaged. The student who was assaulted for putting his foot on the bonnet was given an adult caution,  Sergeant Kelleher said.

Emmet Boyle, barrister, said the defendant accepted entirely the very fair description of what happened.

“He was sitting in his car minding his own business but he did an act which was in excess of what he was entitled to do to protect his property. But it (the assault) was not utterly gratuitous,” Mr Boyle said.

Judge Kelleher accepted that but said this occurred August 2017 and there was no compensation offered in court.

Mr Boyle BL asked for an opportunity for the accused to gather compensation. The judge adjourned sentencing until July 17.

