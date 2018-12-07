NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Strong winds and rain batter coasts as weather warning remains in place

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 07:16 AM

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered parts of the country overnight with Met Éireann warning of the potential for coastal flooding.

There is a status yellow alert for the rest of Connacht as well as Limerick, Clare, Cavan and Kerry until midday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the strong winds could continue throughout the day.

"It's bringing gusts up to 130 km/h on the north-west coast, mainly on coastal areas and higher ground.

"But gusts of up to 110 km/h are likely in the north and north-west.

"So a very gusty morning, a very gusty start to the day and the winds will continue to be quite strong throughout the day and into the afternoon and even again into the evening time."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Weather

Related Articles

Yellow and Orange wind warnings issued for north and west counties

Met Eireann warns of heavy rain with chance of floods on south coast

1,500 homes, farms and businesses left without power after Storm Diana

Watch: The waves in this town during Storm Diana were enormous today

More in this Section

Terminally ill cancer patient to get UCC honorary degree

Solicitor fails in High Court challenge to planning board ruling

Bill on adoption records access unfit for purpose, says ICCL

Man claimed he’s in Taliban, would ‘take gardaí out’


Lifestyle

Last dance coming for Strictly stars

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: She's as deluded as a bus driver applying to join Sundays Well Tennis Club

The experts' guide to surviving Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »