Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Talks aimed at ending the political deadlock in Northern Ireland are continuing in Belfast this morning.

Parties at Stormont have until next Monday to reach a deal to restore power-sharing or a new assembly election could be called.

Over the weekend, the Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith met some of the parties and Irish language campaigners.

Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein of Conradh na Gaeilge said the group had "a productive" meeting with Mr Smith.

In a statement following the meeting, Conradh na Gaeilge said it will continue to remind Mr Smith of his duty to implement the Irish language Act.

Proposed legislation for an Irish Language Act and reforming the petition of concern are among the sticking points in the ongoing talks.

