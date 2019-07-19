Status yellow weather warning in place for whole country

A status yellow rainfall warning has been extended to the whole country.

Met Éireann says heavy, thundery downpours in short spaces of time will lead to localised spot flooding.

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain today with thunderstorms & spot flooding. Hazy sunny spells at times too. Feeling humid,highs of 18 to 21C, but 16 or 17C in N & NW. Light to moderate cyclonic winds will freshen in the S and it will become very blustery along W& S coasts. pic.twitter.com/duDe7EQr5Z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2019

The warning is valid until 3am Saturday.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Ireland pic.twitter.com/RkX74wlGEa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2019

Earlier, the warning had been in place for 10 counties in the north and west of the country.

The counties of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath were then added to the warning before it was extended to the entire country.