Status yellow weather warning in place for whole country

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 06:45 AM

A status yellow rainfall warning has been extended to the whole country.

Met Éireann says heavy, thundery downpours in short spaces of time will lead to localised spot flooding.

The warning is valid until 3am Saturday.

Earlier, the warning had been in place for 10 counties in the north and west of the country.

The counties of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath were then added to the warning before it was extended to the entire country.

