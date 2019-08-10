Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for midlands and north-east

A weather warning is in place in for parts of the midlands and north-east today as heavy rain hits the country.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow alert which is in place until 10pm tonight.

It says spot flooding could be an issue with up to 40mm of rainfall possible in places.

The warning is in place for Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

"Those areas today can expect to see some slow-moving bands of rain and heavy downpours today," said weather forecaster Liz Gavin.

"This will possibly lead to some spot flooding."

There is a possibility of the odd thundery burst as well.

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain in places, some heavy and prolonged with the risk of spot flooding. The isolated thundery burst possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius. Blustery or windy at times over parts of Leinster and Munster. (Shannon Radar N/A) pic.twitter.com/J7GuJDkTD9— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2019

Elsewhere in the country, it looks set to be a mostly cloudy day with some bright or sunny spells breaking through.

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain in some areas.

It is a blustery day in Leinster and Munster as fresh to strong southwest to west winds.

Along the south and southwest coasts winds will reach near gale force.

Tonight will bring more showers with mist and fog developing on hills and coasts.

Road users are urged to take extra caution while travelling as the heavy rain continues.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to allow extra distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.