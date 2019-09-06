Staffing problems hitting key Garda units

Staffing problems are hitting garda armed support units, the national fraud unit, divisional squads tasked with investigating sexual and domestic crimes, and regional cyber crime units.

A report by the Policing Authority said that despite progress in recording sexual and domestic violence — including 10 incidents of the newly coined offence of coercive control — only a fifth of domestic abuse victims got a personal call back within seven days of the offence.

However, the authority commended gardaí for making “substantial progress” on commitments in its 2019 Policing Plan, and praised it for introducing new reform projects, such as the recent operating model.

Publishing its half-year assessment of the garda’s performance against its policing plan, the authority also highlighted an increase in road ‘lifesaver’ detections and the redeployment of 230 gardaí to frontline duties.

On staffing problems, it said: “Staffing issues are a recurring challenge, affecting a number of areas including the expansion of armed response capacity and the roll out of Divisional Protective Services Units.”

It said the June target for the Armed Response Units was to achieve capacity to provide a 24-hour service in the Dublin, Southern, and Western Regions.

“Although capacity has increased, it is not yet at the expected level,” it said.

It said the Western Region ASU was operating 20 hours a day and its capacity was “exacerbated” by pressures which the ASU is facing in the Northern Region, referring to feuds in Drogheda.

The concentration of activity around Louth means that the Western Region ASU is being called to cover Donegal and other parts of the Northern Region.

It said the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Regional Cyber Crime Units “continue to be at risk due to staffing issues”.

While the authority welcomed the rollout of Divisional PSUs to all divisions by year’s end, it said they were affected by having too many crimes to investigate and staffing problems.

Garda HQ last night said it was aware of the issues at specialist units and said they would be staffed up by redeployment and recruitment.

The authority welcomed a rise in reporting of sexual assault and noted that 10 recorded incidents of coercive control, referring to the new domestic violence offence enacted last January.

However, it said progress was “less positive” on other targets, including call backs to victims of crime.

“Measuring in-person contact within seven days with victims of domestic abuse has increased but still only stands at 22%,” the authority said.

“This has only increased by 2% over the last three months, and it is not clear how the 40% target will be achieved by the end of the year.”