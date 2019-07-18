News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sport Ireland not certain FAI is solvent, says Treacy

John Treacy.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:50 AM

The organisation responsible for the development of sport in Ireland said it cannot give assurances that the FAI is solvent, and that it would expect football’s international governing bodies to “bail out” the association if it were to go into liquidation.

Sport Ireland’s CEO John Treacy was speaking at the Oireachtas committee on transport, tourism and sport, where he said the body supports Sports Minister Shane Ross’s calls for FAI president Donal Conway to stand down.

Mr Treacy said the FAI last received a tranche of Sport Ireland funding in February or March, and said he could not give assurancesgive assurances the association is solvent.

He said it is Sport Ireland’s understanding the FAI is being funded by Uefa at present from future allocations, a situation he described as the association “digging into future funding”.

Asked if he believed the FAI could end up going into liquidation, Mr Treacy said he would hope either Fifa or Uefa would “bail out” the association.

It’s not in anyone’s interest, any international body, that a national body would go under.

"I know the FAI has been talking to Uefa about a financial package. I don’t believe it’s finalised yet, but a financial package that will see them through the next year or so,” Mr Treacy said.

The election of a new FAI president is due to take place later this month, with Mr Conway nominated to run.

Mr Treacy said Sport Ireland is awaiting a number of reports on governance at the association, which will not be available by the time the AGM has been held. “I think the full picture will be on the table in terms of what possible liabilities the organisation may have, which may show up pieces that are embarrassing to the former board.

"It would be our preferred and articulated view that no one from the board will stand and a new beginning would happen.”

