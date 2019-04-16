Son is 'cruel' to mother who looks after ageing husband, Cork court told

A mother, caring for an ageing husband confined to his bed, has told a district court judge of how a son, in his 40s, is "cruel" to her.

The accused who lives with his parents was brought before a court in West Cork for the breach of a safety order in a matter normally dealt with under family law.

Having been 'on the drink' for several days last week, the man was "extremely aggressive" towards his mother, a garda sergeant said.

Due to the nature of the case, the man cannot be identified at this stage.

But his mother, distressed in court, told Judge James McNulty: "I don't want him to give up the drink, I just want him to stop being cruel to me. He shouts and accused me of stuff, calling me the most horrible names. He phoned me at one time, without his number showing up, and asked: 'Do you want to meet your mother?' My mother was dead."

"I try to block it out what he says," she told the court.

She added: "It has been very upsetting to me and very hurtful. He accuses me of the being the most horrible mother under the sun."

Her husband, in his 80s, is confined to bed for up to 23 hours daily.

Meanwhile, the garda sergeant, prosecuting, explained to Judge McNulty the case was before the court as the accused was "highly agitated" after being on the drink for a few days. Matters came to a head in the parents' home last Sunday.

Speaking to the judge from the well of the court, the man, estranged from his children, stated that he and his father are "very good friends". He told the court: "My father and myself are terrified of her."

He also said: "I still talk away to the girl (his mother)."

Judge Mc Nulty advised the man: "They (his parents) are entitled to be living in peace, at this time of their lives. You are living under their roof."

The man asked for an opportunity to bring his father to court. But the judge remanded him in custody until May 3, for sentencing, adding: "You'll have a clearer head when you come back to court".

Pleading with the judge to avoid custody, the man asked: "Can you put it off 'til next week?"

And as the mother said: "I didn't want this to happen", the judge responded: "I don't have to explain or analyse it. He has been given lots of opportunities."

He also told the mother: "You will have to think about getting help."