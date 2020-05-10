News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Smith: Response to Covid-19 outbreak in direct provision 'an abuse of human rights'

Smith: Response to Covid-19 outbreak in direct provision 'an abuse of human rights'
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 07:32 AM

People Before Profit's Bríd Smith says the state's actions in dealing with covid-19 outbreaks in the direct provision system is "an abuse of human rights".

More than 160 residents of direct provision across the country are known to have tested positive, while around 75 people living at one centre in Co Kerry are being treated as close contacts.

The Movement of Asylum Seekers says residents there are being blamed for failing to socially isolate, but find it impossible to do so.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says the message being given to asylum seekers is "insulting".

Smith: Response to Covid-19 outbreak in direct provision 'an abuse of human rights'

"The letter says that the residents have been putting themselves in danger because they haven't been self-isolating," she said.

"We have some People Before Profit in that particular town who have been, along with other local people, delivering food and baby stuff to them.

"They've got to know the residents a bit and they say it is appalling because most of these residents have to live three or four to a room."

READ MORE

Teachers unions support predictive grading system to replace Leaving Cert

More on this topic

UK sends 50,000 coronavirus test samples to US after problems in lab networkUK sends 50,000 coronavirus test samples to US after problems in lab network

South Korea’s president urges calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surgeSouth Korea’s president urges calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surge

Pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in JapanPandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in Japan

Three members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantineThree members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantine


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up