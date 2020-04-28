'Slight majority' of Cabinet supports relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions for specific groups

Relaxing restrictions on golf and tennis were among the demands made of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Cabinet today, as ministers were divided over the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Cabinet was split over the expected further extension of limits on personal freedoms beyond May 5.

Several ministers, described as the “civil liberty wing of Cabinet”, raised concern and alarm as to the impact the restrictions are having on the population and the increased signs of public defiance to them.

“While we all accept the public health advice, there are areas where the rules can be relaxed without impacting on the suppression of the virus. Some of us made that clear,” said one minister.

At the first of two full Cabinet meetings this week, ministers discussed the impact of the restrictions and whether those limitations on personal freedoms could be lifted on May 5, when the current deadline expires.

According to sources, a “slight majority” of ministers voiced support for more flexibility for specific groups like the over-70s, those in the construction sector, and those in the leisure industries, like tennis and golf, where social distancing can easily be achieved.

Among those reportedly seeking some form of relaxation were Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Junior Health Minister Finian McGrath, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, Communications Minister Richard Bruton, Agriculture Michael Creed, and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

“Some ministers did argue that there has to be some easing of restrictions in order to give the public some hope, but this was met with a tough line from the likes of Simon Harris and Charlie Flanagan,” said one source.

Some ministers, including Mr McGrath, argued that the Taoiseach needs to “give the people a plan” and an exit strategy when he makes his post-Cabinet address on Friday, when a further extension to the restrictions will be announced.

The Cabinet heard that while there have been 82 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in long-term residential services for the disabled, 90% of care centres are free of Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar told ministers there were no indications virus levels are low enough to allow any easing of restrictions. This view was echoed by Mr Harris, the health minister.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will consider the restrictions on Friday in advance of that day’s Cabinet meeting.

Ministers were told today that the country is “not quite ready” for Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted, amid divisions among ministers as to the scale of the lockdown.

However, sources have said it was made abundantly clear there will be no major lifting of restrictions. One minister said: “People will be going nowhere next week.”

Mr Varadkar reportedly said little at the meeting, preferring to monitor contributions and chair proceedings.

The Cabinet also received an update from Mr Harris on the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland, the current position on testing and contact tracing, and regarding long-term care facilities.